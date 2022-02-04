Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Utah

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-22; Utah 31-21

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 9-3 against the Brooklyn Nets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Jazz will play host again and welcome Brooklyn to Vivint Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while the Nets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, Utah narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Denver Nuggets 108-104. Among those leading the charge for Utah was shooting guard Trent Forrest, who had 18 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn ended up a good deal behind the Sacramento Kings when they played on Wednesday, losing 112-101. The losing side was boosted by center Nicolas Claxton, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds along with five blocks. Claxton hadn't helped his team much against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Claxton's points were the most he has had all season.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Utah is now 31-21 while Brooklyn sits at 29-22. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah enters the game with 113.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Brooklyn has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.20% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 12 games against Brooklyn.