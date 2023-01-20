Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Utah

Current Records: Brooklyn 27-17; Utah 24-24

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Vivint Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a win while the Nets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 117-112 to the Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn was down 94-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Utah's strategy against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Utah put the hurt on Los Angeles with a sharp 126-103 victory. It was another big night for the Jazz's small forward Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Markkanen has had at least 12 rebounds.

The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Brooklyn's defeat took them down to 27-17 while Utah's win pulled them up to 24-24. Allowing an average of 116.56 points per game, the Jazz haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.89

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.