Jazz vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from proven computer simulation

The Utah Jazz will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 18-20 overall and 11-8 at home, while Utah is 27-12 overall and 12-9 on the road. The Nets are seeking their third consecutive victory but have lost 10 of their last 15 games. The Jazz have won their last nine games and 14 of their past 15.

Brooklyn took its contest against Atlanta on Sunday by a conclusive 108-86 score. That 22-point margin of victory set a new best for the Nets on the season. They led by as many as 39 points. Kyrie Irving returned from a 26-game layoff because of a shoulder issue and scored 21 points in 20 minutes. Irving only missed one of 11 shots from the field. His 90.9 percent mark on field goal attempts was the best in his career.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past Washington with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 127-116. Utah got the victory thanks in large part to Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. The Jazz overcame a 15-point deficit for the victory. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points for Utah. Donovan Mitchell is day-to-day with an illness.

The Jazz beat the Nets 119-114 on Nov. 12 and have taken nine of the last 11 meetings between the teams.

