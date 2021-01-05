The Utah Jazz visit the Brooklyn Nets in a cross-conference showdown on Tuesday night. The Jazz are 4-2 to begin the season, including a sterling 3-0 mark on the road. The Nets are just 3-4 after losing their last two games and four of the last five. Brooklyn will be without Kevin Durant (protocols) in this matchup, with Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) remaining out of action. Derrick Favors (knee) is probable to play for the Jazz.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jazz as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Nets odds.

Jazz vs. Nets spread: Jazz -2.5

Jazz vs. Nets over-under: 228.5 points

Jazz vs. Nets money line: Jazz -140, Nets +120

UTAH: The Jazz are 3-3 against the spread this season

BKN: The Nets are 2-5 against the spread in 2020-21

Why the Jazz can cover



The Jazz are a top-10 team on both ends of the floor in the early going. Utah is scoring nearly 1.13 points per possession while posting a 54.6 percent effective field goal shooting mark, and the Jazz are legitimately elite on the offensive glass. Quin Snyder's team is grabbing 29.9 percent of its own missed shots, which currently ranks No. 1 in the NBA and leads to helpful second-chance opportunities. Brooklyn is also struggling in two key areas defensively, with poor defensive rebounding and a very low turnover creation rate of 13.2 percent.

Defensively, Rudy Gobert is arguably the league's best anchor, keying a top-10 overall defense that is allowing only 1.07 points per possession. The Jazz are second-best in the league in free throw rate allowed, with top-eight marks in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.6 percent) and defensive rebound rate (77.7 percent).

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets often enter NBA games with the two best offensive players on the court, and this is no exception. Kyrie Irving is a dynamic shot creator, and he is off to a prolific start this season. Irving is producing 26.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game and, without Durant, his usage could increase. Brooklyn is also loaded with shooters, including Joe Harris, who is knocking down 51.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

Overall, the Nets are a top-10 offensive team in the league, with elite marks in both shooting efficiency and free throw rate. The Jazz are potent defensively, but they have a very low turnover rate (11.4 percent), and that could allow Brooklyn to be aggressive in hunting quality shots.

