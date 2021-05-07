Who's Playing

Denver @ Utah

Current Records: Denver 44-22; Utah 48-18

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET May 7 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nuggets strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 113-97. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards along with six assists. The contest made it Jokic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown Utah laid on the San Antonio Spurs. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-42. Among those leading the charge for Utah was point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 30 points in addition to six rebounds.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Denver up to 44-22 and the Jazz to 48-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets enter the matchup with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Denver.