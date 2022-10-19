Who's Playing

Denver @ Utah

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of last year. Denver and Utah are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. While the Nuggets were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 48-34. Utah also enjoyed a fair amount of success last season, finishing up 49-33.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Denver.