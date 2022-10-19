Who's Playing
Denver @ Utah
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of last year. Denver and Utah are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. While the Nuggets were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 48-34. Utah also enjoyed a fair amount of success last season, finishing up 49-33.
Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Denver.
