Who's Playing

Indiana @ Utah

Current Records: Indiana 26-28; Utah 41-14

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Indiana Pacers at 3 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Utah beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-96 on Tuesday. The Jazz can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 14 boards and 13 points along with seven blocks, and point guard Mike Conley, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, winning 132-124. Indiana's point guard Malcolm Brogdon did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Jazz are now 41-14 while the Pacers sit at 26-28. Utah is 29-11 after wins this year, Indiana 10-15.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last 11 games against Indiana.

Feb 07, 2021 - Utah 103 vs. Indiana 95

Jan 20, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. Indiana 88

Nov 27, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 102

Nov 26, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 88

Nov 19, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 94

Mar 07, 2018 - Utah 104 vs. Indiana 84

Jan 15, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Utah 94

Mar 20, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Utah 100

Jan 21, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Indiana 100

Dec 05, 2015 - Utah 122 vs. Indiana 119

Oct 31, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Indiana 76

Injury Report for Utah

Derrick Favors: Out (Knee)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Indiana