Who's Playing

Indiana @ Utah

Current Records: Indiana 12-9; Utah 13-11

What to Know

The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.38 points per game before their contest Friday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while Indiana will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, taking their matchup 125-112. Point guard Jordan Clarkson and small forward Lauri Markkanen were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five assists and the latter had 23 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 137-114 punch to the gut against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Indiana was down 106-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Jalen Smith, who had 22 points along with six rebounds.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Utah ended up a good deal behind the Pacers when they played when the two teams previously met in January, losing 125-113. Maybe Utah will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.99

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Indiana both have seven wins in their last 14 games.