The Indiana Pacers will look to close in on securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when they battle the Utah Jazz on Friday. Utah dropped a 143-105 decision at Houston on Wednesday, while Indiana earned a 119-105 win over Charlotte that same night. The Jazz (16-61), who have lost seven in a row, are 7-31 on the road this season. The Pacers (45-31), who have won two in a row and eight of 10, are 26-10 on their home court.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers won the only meeting between the teams this season, a 112-111 victory in Utah on Feb. 3. The Pacers are 16-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Jazz odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5.

Jazz vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -16 at Bet365 Sportsbook

Jazz vs. Pacers over/under: 235 points

Jazz vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -1408, Utah +825

UTA: The Jazz have hit the game total over in 36 of their last 57 games (+12.90 units)

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 35 of their last 51 games (+28.40 units)

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam (questionable, elbow) is a solid scoring option for Indiana. In 75 starts, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.7 minutes. In Wednesday's win over the Hornets, he scored 15 points, while adding six rebounds, two steals and one assist. He had a near double-double in a 132-111 loss to Oklahoma City on March 29, scoring 11 points, while grabbing nine boards.

Also helping power the Pacers is point guard Tyrese Haliburton. In 69 starts this season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.6 minutes. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. In the win over Charlotte, he scored 22 points, while adding 10 assists, two blocks and two steals. He had 18 points, 11 assists and two rebounds in a 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jazz can cover

Power forward Lauri Markkanen (knee) remains out indefinitely. Helping pick up the scoring slack in his absence is point guard Collin Sexton. In 60 games, including 58 starts, he is averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds. In Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, he finished with 18 points and four assists. He had 20 points and two assists in a 129-93 loss at Denver on Friday.

Guard Keyonte George also helps power the Utah offense. In 62 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.1 minutes. In a 110-106 loss at Charlotte on Monday, he poured in 20 points, while adding four assists and four rebounds. In the loss at Denver on Friday, he scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model has simulated Jazz vs. Pacers 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 228 combined points.

