The Utah Jazz (11-36) will aim for consecutive victories for just the third time this season when they host the Indiana Pacers (27-20) on Monday night. Utah has a chance to win back-to-back games after notching a 113-99 victory over Orlando on Saturday. Indiana is one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 11 of its 13 games since the calendar flipped to 2025. The Pacers are coming off a 132-127 win over the Hawks on Saturday, using a late 3-pointer to hang on for the win.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Pacers odds and the over/under is listed at 240 points. Before you make any Pacers vs. Jazz picks, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Jazz vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -7.5

Jazz vs. Pacers over/under: 240 points

Jazz vs. Pacers money line: Pacers: -292, Jazz: +237

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has been the winningest team in the NBA since the turn of the calendar, going 11-2 in games played in 2025. The Pacers are seven games above the .500 mark and have surged into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are riding a three-game winning streak following their win over the Hawks, scoring at least 130 points in all three of those games.

The Pacers have averaged nearly 31 assists per game in January and February, with point guard Tyrese Haliburton averaging 8.7 assists. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists against Atlanta, while Obi Toppin added 18 points and nine rebounds. Indiana has covered the spread in 10 of its last 13 games, including six straight road games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah snapped an eight-game losing streak and earned its fourth home win of the season its last time out, giving the Jazz a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 4-5. They held Orlando to 33% shooting, including a 22% mark from the perimeter. Guard Collin Sexton led Utah with 22 points and eight assists.

Big man John Collins added 19 points, while center Walker Kessler had eight points and 15 rebounds. Forward Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, followed by Sexton (18.7 ppg). The Jazz have covered the spread in 11 of their last 14 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

