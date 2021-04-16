The Utah Jazz host the Indiana Pacers in a matinee battle on Friday. Utah has the NBA's best record at 41-14, and the Jazz are a blistering 25-3 in home games. Indiana has been stellar on the road, posting a 17-12 record away from their home venue. Jordan Clarkson (ankle) is probable for Utah, with Derrick Favors (knee) listed as doubtful. Myles Turner (ankle) and Doug McDermott (ankle) are questionable for Indiana.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a 9.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235 in the latest Pacers vs. Jazz odds.

Pacers vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -9.5

Pacers vs. Jazz over-under: 235 points

Pacers vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -450; Pacers +370

IND: The Pacers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

UTAH: The Jazz are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pacers can cover



The Pacers are a balanced, talented team that is effective on both ends of the floor. Indiana is a top-10 team in 2-point shooting, converting 54.3 percent of its attempts inside the arc. Part of that stems from tremendous passing, with the Pacers ranking in the top five in assists at 26.7 per game. Indiana is also above-average in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.6 percent of possessions, and the Jazz are last in the NBA in turnover creation rate (11.4 percent).

On the opposite end, the Pacers lead the league in blocked shots (6.3 per game), with a top-five mark in steals (8.6 per game). On the whole, Indiana creates a turnover on 14.9 percent of defensive possessions, which could help to positively increase variance against a stout opponent in the Jazz. The Pacers also limit their opponents to only 11.6 3-pointers per game, ranking No. 6 in the NBA, and that is crucial against Utah's long-range attack.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is operating at an elite level on both sides of the ball, leading to the best record in the NBA. The Jazz boast a top-three offense in the NBA, scoring almost 1.17 points per possession, and they are a top-five team in true shooting percentage (59.5 percent). Some of that stems from tremendous 3-point shooting, with the Jazz knocking down 39.0 percent of their attempts and leading the NBA with 16.8 3-pointers per game. Utah is also a top-10 team in free throw accuracy (79.1 percent), with above-average free throw creation. The Jazz also project to have a tremendous edge on the offensive glass, with a top-five ranking in offensive rebounding against a Pacers team that is 30th in the NBA in protecting the defensive glass.

On the other side of the floor, the Jazz are holding opponents to just 1.076 points per possession, landing in the top five of the NBA. Utah is No. 1 in the league in shooting efficiency allowed, with top-two marks in 2-point shooting allowed (50.2 percent) and 3-point shooting allowed (34.3 percent). From there, the Jazz are a top-tier group in defensive rebound rate (75.3 percent), free throw prevention rate, assists allowed (22.3 per game) and blocked shots (5.4 per game).

