Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Utah

Current Records: New Orleans 18-8; Utah 15-14

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.86 points per contest. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Utah's 122-121 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 115-110 to the Denver Nuggets. Shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (27 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans won 129-124 over Phoenix in overtime. The Pelicans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 35 points along with eight rebounds, and point guard CJ McCollum, who had 29 points and seven assists.

The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.49

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 18 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.