Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Utah
Current Records: New Orleans 5-8; Utah 10-4
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Utah is hoping for another win. They had enough points to win and then some against New Orleans on Tuesday, taking their matchup 118-102. Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 13 points along with three blocks. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The Jazz's victory brought them up to 10-4 while the Pelicans' loss pulled them down to 5-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.7. But New Orleans is even better: they enter the game with only 17.4 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives New Orleans a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 19, 2021 - Utah 118 vs. New Orleans 102
- Jul 30, 2020 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 104
- Jan 16, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Utah 132
- Jan 06, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 126
- Nov 23, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99
- Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83
- Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87