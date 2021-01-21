Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Utah

Current Records: New Orleans 5-8; Utah 10-4

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah is hoping for another win. They had enough points to win and then some against New Orleans on Tuesday, taking their matchup 118-102. Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 13 points along with three blocks. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The Jazz's victory brought them up to 10-4 while the Pelicans' loss pulled them down to 5-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.7. But New Orleans is even better: they enter the game with only 17.4 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives New Orleans a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.