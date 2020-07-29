Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Is Tom Thibodeau "buzz-worthy"? ( 3:14 )

After a lengthy hiatus and a designated period for teams to ramp up and engage in scrimmages, the 2019-20 NBA season resumes with seeding games on Thursday. The first tilt of the renewed NBA schedule pits Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans against Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in a battle of Western Conference foes with major ambitions.

Tip-off for Pelicans-Jazz is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Pelicans as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Jazz picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Pelicans. Here are several NBA odds and trends for Pelicans vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -2.5

Jazz vs. Pelicans over-under: 222.5 points

Jazz vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -140, Jazz +120

UTAH: Utah is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.

NOP: New Orleans is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Though the Jazz are short-handed as the bubble begins, Utah is still a potent team, headlined by the presence of star power with Mitchell and Gobert. Mitchell captains an offense that ranked in the top 10 of the NBA in overall efficiency before the shutdown, and Utah is the most efficient shooting team in the league.

On the other end, Gobert ensures that the Jazz have a strongly above-average defense, roaming the paint as the NBA's most dominant rim-protector. While the Pelicans will put pressure on the Jazz with an explosive offense, New Orleans rates as a below-average defensive team across the board. That plays into the hands of the Jazz, with Utah also posting a strong 20-13 record away from Salt Lake City this season.

Why the Pelicans can cover

On paper, the Jazz have plenty of advantages, especially when consulting the season-long standings. However, the Pelicans were much better after a very slow start, posting a 22-14 record in the last 36 games and sporting a top-10 net rating in the NBA over that time period. Much of the heavy lifting was done by an explosive offense, with the Pelicans owning top-six marks in shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding.

With Williamson expected to play after a brief absence during the scrimmage period, the Pelicans appear to be at full strength. Even against Utah's stingy defense, New Orleans is capable of putting up big numbers and utilizing prolific contributions from Williamson, Brandon Ingram and others.

How to make Jazz vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Mitchell and Williamson both projected to exceed their season scoring averages.

So who wins Jazz vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pelicans vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model on a 52-32 roll.