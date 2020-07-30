Watch Now: NBA Season Resumes Tonight ( 1:55 )

With the eyes of sports fans on Walt Disney World in Orlando, the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans will officially kick off the NBA's restart with a nationally-televised matchup on Thursday. After briefly leaving the NBA bubble, Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson is scheduled to appear on the floor for Pelicans vs. Jazz, with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell headlining the festivities for the Jazz in Orlando. On the injury front, Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) will miss the restart for the Jazz, leaving uncertainty with the team's forward rotation in the first seeding game.

Jazz vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -2

Jazz vs. Pelicans over-under: 228 points

Jazz vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -130, Jazz +110

UTAH: Utah is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.

NOP: New Orleans is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell form an intriguing one-two punch for the Jazz. On top of being the NBA's best rim-protector on the defensive end, Gobert is a dynamic lob threat and elite finisher in the paint. Mitchell is a difficult shot-maker who can command Utah's offense and create when the unit break down, all while providing enough play-making for others to sustain success.

All told, the Jazz are the most efficient shooting team in the NBA, posting a 55.6 percent effective field goal percentage this season. That, coupled with the Pelicans' struggles on the defensive end and their overall youth and inexperience could swing the scoreboard in Utah's direction.

Why the Pelicans can cover

While it may be surprising to see the Pelicans favored over a team with a substantially better win-loss record, New Orleans is exceptionally dangerous when operating at full strength. Williamson unlocks the team's offense as one of the NBA's most efficient and explosive creators, producing off-the-chart statistics on a per-minute basis. From there, Brandon Ingram is a leading candidate for the league's Most Improved Player award after 24.3 points per game with efficient shooting.

In the last 36 games before the NBA's stoppage, New Orleans zoomed to a 22-14 mark and, while the early-season sample can't fully be ignored, the Pelicans have a long stretch of top-10 performances on their ledger. The Pelicans are the younger, healthier, and deeper team, which could give Utah fits, especially given the potential rust for more established players.

