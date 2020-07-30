Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Is Tom Thibodeau "buzz-worthy"? ( 3:14 )

The eyes of the sports world are on Walt Disney World on Thursday, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz ready to square off in the first NBA seeding game. In what is not likely to be a coincidence, Zion Williamson is scheduled to appear in the opener, joining Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday to lead a high-octane Pelicans team. The Jazz are headlined by Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, though stalwart forward Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) is unavailable to play in Orlando.

Tip-off for Pelicans-Jazz is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Pelicans as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Pelicans odds after opening at 221. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Jazz picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone.

Here are several NBA odds and trends for Pelicans vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -2.5

Jazz vs. Pelicans over-under: 224.5 points

Jazz vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -140, Jazz +120

UTAH: Utah is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.

NOP: New Orleans is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell form an intriguing one-two punch for the Jazz. On top of being the NBA's best rim-protector on the defensive end, Gobert is a dynamic lob threat and elite finisher in the paint. Mitchell is a difficult shot-maker who can command Utah's offense and create when the unit break down, all while providing enough play-making for others to sustain success.

All told, the Jazz are the most efficient shooting team in the NBA, posting a 55.6 percent effective field goal percentage this season. That, coupled with the Pelicans' struggles on the defensive end and their overall youth and inexperience could swing the scoreboard in Utah's direction.

Why the Pelicans can cover

On paper, the Jazz have plenty of advantages, especially when consulting the season-long standings. However, the Pelicans were much better after a very slow start, posting a 22-14 record in the last 36 games and sporting a top-10 net rating in the NBA over that time period. Much of the heavy lifting was done by an explosive offense, with the Pelicans owning top-six marks in shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding.

With Williamson expected to play after a brief absence during the scrimmage period, the Pelicans appear to be at full strength. Even against Utah's stingy defense, New Orleans is capable of putting up big numbers and utilizing prolific contributions from Williamson, Brandon Ingram and others.

How to make Jazz vs. Pelicans picks

Mitchell and Williamson both projected to exceed their season scoring averages.

So who wins Jazz vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pelicans vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model on a 52-32 roll.