The Utah Jazz will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 14-19 overall and 9-7 at home, while the Jazz are 27-7 overall and 12-5 on the road. The Jazz have won six of the last seven meetings between the teams.

Pelicans vs. Jazz spread: Pelicans +7

Pelicans vs. Jazz over-under: 236 points

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans fell 117-114 to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Zion Williamson posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five assists, and Brandon Ingram had 29 points and five assists. The Pelicans have lost four of their past six games. New Orleans missed 23 of 32 3-point attempts.

New Orleans lost on Saturday despite finishing with a 52-38 rebounding edge. The Pelicans have lost the first two meetings with the Jazz this season, most recently a 129-118 defeat on Jan. 21. New Orleans has lost 10 of the last 12 meetings with Utah.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile. Utah strolled past Orlando on Saturday, 124-109. Donovan Mitchell shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists. The Jazz have won three of their past five games. Utah has won 23 games by double digits this season.

Mitchell has averaged 32.0 points per game in the first two games vs. the Pelicans this season. Utah is off to its best 34-game start in franchise history. The Jazz lead the NBA in three-point field goals made per game (16.9).

