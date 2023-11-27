We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 5-11 overall and 4-4 at home, while New Orleans is 9-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Jazz won three of four over the Pelicans head-to-head last season despite being underdogs in all four contests.

The Jazz also won outright as 3-point underdogs on Saturday night and have now won/covered in seven of their last 10 matchups with the Pelicans. This time around, New Orleans is favored by 5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Pelicans spread: Jazz +5

Jazz vs. Pelicans over/under: 230.5 points

Jazz vs. Pelicans money line: Jazz: +166, Pelicans: -199

What to know about the Pelicans

After a string of three wins, the Pelicans' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday when they fell to Utah 105-100. Brandon Ingram had 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the loss, while Jordan Hawkins had 25 points with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson both out.

Williamson was being rested but is expected to return to the lineup on Monday while McCollum remains out with a lung issue. After missing all of 2021-22 with a foot injury and 53 games last season, Williamson has played in 13 of 17 contests this year and is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. New Orleans is 8-5 with him in the lineup.

What to know about the Jazz

Utah got a big performance from its bench in the win over New Orleans on Saturday, with Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker and Walker Kessler combining for 54 points. Sexton led the Jazz with 16 points, while Kessler had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Starter Keyonte George had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory.

Lauri Markkanen missed Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and he's listed as questionable for Monday's contest. Jordan Clarkson also missed Saturday's game with an illness and is also questionable. Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season, and Clarkson is averaging 18.3 points and 4.6 assists per game.

