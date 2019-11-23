Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 23 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans will wrap up the Saturday NBA schedule at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 10-5 overall and 7-1 at home, while New Orleans is 6-9 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Jazz are ranked second in the Northwest Division, while New Orleans is ranked third in the Southwest Division. Utah is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Jazz picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

On Friday, Utah narrowly escaped with a victory against Golden State in a 113-109 final. Utah's win was spearheaded by the efforts of Mike Conley, who had 27 points, and Donovan Mitchell, who added 30. Mitchell is the team's leading scorer on the season with 25.2 ppg, while small forward Bojan Bogdanovic is contributing 20.2 ppg. Conley is averaging 15.7 ppg and leads the team with 4.3 assists per contest.

While Utah has been impressive overall, it has struggled against the spread, entering this matchup with a 5-10 ATS mark and a a 4-8 ATS record when favored.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, come into this matchup with some momentum after winning their last three games, including a 124-121 victory over the Suns on Thursday. Zion Williamson (knee) is getting closer to a return, but is expected to be out at least a couple more weeks. Derrick Favors (back), Josh Hart (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) are all listed as day-to-day right now.

With injuries taking a toll on New Orleans, Brandon Ingram has been a steadying presence, leading the team with 25.6 points per game. Jrue Holiday has been solid as well with 18 points and 7.5 assists per game, while remaining one of the league's better perimeter defenders.

