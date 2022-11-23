Who's Playing

Detroit @ Utah

Current Records: Detroit 4-15; Utah 12-7

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Vivint Arena. The Pistons should still be feeling good after a win, while Utah will be looking to regain their footing.

Detroit has more to be thankful for after their game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver, sneaking past 110-108. It took 11 tries, but Detroit can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (22 points) and point guard Alec Burks (21 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

As for the Jazz, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 121-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. Shooting guard Malik Beasley just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Detroit came up short against Utah when the two teams previously met in January, falling 111-101. Can Detroit avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.33

Odds

The Jazz are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.