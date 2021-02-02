Who's Playing

Detroit @ Utah

Current Records: Detroit 5-15; Utah 15-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 9-2 against the Detroit Pistons since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Utah falling 128-117. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Detroit has to be aching after a bruising 118-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. Small forward Jerami Grant (18 points) and Shooting guard Josh Jackson (17 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Utah at 15-5 and the Pistons at 5-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah enters the matchup with only 106.3 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 11 games against Detroit.