Who's Playing
Detroit @ Utah
Current Records: Detroit 5-15; Utah 15-5
What to Know
The Utah Jazz are 9-2 against the Detroit Pistons since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The game between the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Utah falling 128-117. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Detroit has to be aching after a bruising 118-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. Small forward Jerami Grant (18 points) and Shooting guard Josh Jackson (17 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The losses put Utah at 15-5 and the Pistons at 5-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah enters the matchup with only 106.3 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 11 games against Detroit.
- Jan 10, 2021 - Utah 96 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 07, 2020 - Utah 111 vs. Detroit 105
- Dec 30, 2019 - Utah 104 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 14, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 05, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 13, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Detroit 79
- Jan 24, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Detroit 83
- Jan 13, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Detroit 77
- Jan 25, 2016 - Detroit 95 vs. Utah 92
- Oct 28, 2015 - Detroit 92 vs. Utah 87