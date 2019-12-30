Jazz vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Utah

Current Records: Detroit 12-21; Utah 20-12

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 6-2 against the Detroit Pistons since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Utah will finish 2019 at home by hosting Detroit at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Jazz have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Utah was expected to lose against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Utah in a 120-107 victory over Los Angeles. No one put up better numbers for the Jazz than G Donovan Mitchell, who really brought his A game. He had 30 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit's and the San Antonio Spurs' contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Detroit was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Pistons got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting San Antonio an easy 136-109 win. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of PF Blake Griffin, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes with 3-for-16 shooting.

This next matchup looks promising for the Jazz, who are favored by a full 10 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah's victory lifted them to 20-12 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 12-21. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last eight games against Detroit.