The NBA has a full slate on display on Sunday, and the first game of the day features a cross-conference matchup. The Utah Jazz takes on the Detroit Pistons in an early afternoon contest, and the game occurs in a standalone window. Utah is 5-4 this season, including a 4-2 record in road tilts. Detroit is just 2-7, though both victories came at home at Little Caesars Arena.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Detroit. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jazz as 7.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216 in the latest Jazz vs. Pistons odds.

Jazz vs. Pistons spread: Jazz -7.5

Jazz vs. Pistons over-under: 216 points

Jazz vs. Pistons money line: Jazz -300, Pistons +250

UTAH: The Jazz are 4-5 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons are 3-2 against the spread at home in 2020-21

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is a balanced team, but the Jazz enter this contest with the two best players on the floor in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Mitchell is averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 assists per game to begin the 2020-21 season, and he experienced something of a breakout in the Orlando bubble. Gobert is perhaps the most dominant defensive player in the NBA, and he is averaging 13.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks to this point in the campaign.

Mitchell and Gobert are flanked by Mike Conley, with the veteran guard producing 17.3 points and 5.7 assists per game, and Utah has an above-average offense as a result. The Jazz are scoring almost 1.11 points per possession, and they are also a traditionally solid defensive team, especially with Gobert on the floor for extended deployment.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are struggling to this point, but Detroit still has real strengths to potentially rely on against Utah. The Pistons are a top-10 team in both assist-to-turnover ratio (1.72) and offensive rebound rate (27.5 percent) this season, with a top-six mark in ball security, turning the ball over on only 13.4 percent of possessions.

The Jazz are also dead-last in the league in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on only 11.4 percent of possessions. Jerami Grant has been a revelation for the Pistons, averaging 24.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and Derrick Rose adds 13.9 points and 5.4 assists per game in a reserve role. Defensively, the Pistons focus on creating havoc, posting a top-five mark in turnover creation rate at 16.5 percent.

