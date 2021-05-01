Who's Playing
Toronto @ Utah
Current Records: Toronto 26-37; Utah 45-18
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Utah has to be hurting after a devastating 121-100 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Jazz were down 96-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Joe Ingles, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, falling 121-111. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of center Khem Birch, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds.
Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves April 26 easily too and instead slipped up with a 105-104. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -114
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last 11 games against Utah.
- Mar 19, 2021 - Utah 115 vs. Toronto 112
- Mar 09, 2020 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 92
- Dec 01, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. Utah 110
- Jan 01, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 116
- Nov 05, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 26, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Toronto 93
- Nov 03, 2017 - Toronto 109 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 05, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 23, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 98
- Mar 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 18, 2015 - Utah 93 vs. Toronto 89