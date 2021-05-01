Who's Playing

Toronto @ Utah

Current Records: Toronto 26-37; Utah 45-18

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Utah has to be hurting after a devastating 121-100 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Jazz were down 96-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Joe Ingles, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, falling 121-111. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of center Khem Birch, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves April 26 easily too and instead slipped up with a 105-104. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 11 games against Utah.