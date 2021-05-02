Who's Playing

Toronto @ Utah

Current Records: Toronto 26-37; Utah 45-18

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Utah has to be hurting after a devastating 121-100 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns this past Friday. The Jazz were down 96-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Joe Ingles had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Denver Nuggets this past Thursday, falling 121-111. Despite the loss, Toronto got a solid performance out of center Khem Birch, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves April 26 easily too and instead slipped up with a 105-104. In other words, don't count Toronto out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 11 games against Utah.

Mar 19, 2021 - Utah 115 vs. Toronto 112

Mar 09, 2020 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 92

Dec 01, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. Utah 110

Jan 01, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 116

Nov 05, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Utah 111

Jan 26, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Toronto 93

Nov 03, 2017 - Toronto 109 vs. Utah 100

Jan 05, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 93

Dec 23, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 98

Mar 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 94

Nov 18, 2015 - Utah 93 vs. Toronto 89

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Toronto