Jazz vs. Raptors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Utah

Current Records: Toronto 45-18; Utah 41-22

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 7-2 against the Utah Jazz since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Toronto is staying on the road to face off against Utah at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Raptors skips in on three wins and the Jazz on five.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Sacramento Kings 118-113 on Sunday. It was another big night for Toronto's point guard Kyle Lowry, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 win. Utah small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he had 32 points in addition to five boards.

Toronto isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-8-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Raptors up to 45-18 and Utah to 41-22. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. But the Jazz enter the matchup with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 4-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last nine games against Utah.