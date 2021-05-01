The Utah Jazz will take on the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 45-18 overall and 26-4 at home, while Toronto is 26-37 overall and 10-21 on the road. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season on March 19. 115-112.

Utah is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Raptors spread: Jazz -6.5

Jazz vs. Raptors over-under: 216.5 points

Jazz vs. Raptors money line: Utah -270, Toronto +230



What you need to know about the Jazz

In a showdown between the two top teams in the West, the Jazz lost 121-100 to the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Utah was down 96-72 at the end of the third quarter. The Jazz are now tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix owns the tiebreaker with Utah based on a 3-0 season series win.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 22 points on Friday. The Jazz have lost three of their past four games. Their next five games are at home. Mike Conley (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) will remain out for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto went down against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, 121-111. The Nuggets outscored the Raptors 12-0 at the start of the fourth quarter. Khem Birch had 20 points in addition to eight boards. The Raptors have lost three of their past four games.

Toronto is three games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. OG Anunoby scored 25 points on Thursday. Kyle Lowry will be rested for Saturday's game. Gary Trent Jr. (leg) is out.

How to make Raptors vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Jazz spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.