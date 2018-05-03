Jazz vs. Rockets: Donovan Mitchell follows up own miss with electrifying slam in Game 2

The Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell has long since announced his arrival in this league, following up a stellar rookie season with a strong performance to lead his team to a first-round series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But in case you still weren't convinced of his star power, then give this play from the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Houston Rockets a watch. Perhaps his latest incredible play will convince you.

With the Jazz clinging to a four-point lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, Mitchell made his way into the lane and put up a little off-balance floater. He left it short, but since he was the one who took the shot, he was in perfect position to know where the rebound was going to come. And he put that knowledge to use by immediately springing back up off the floor to slam home his miss with authority:

That is a stunning display of athleticism, and an incredible play regardless of experience level. But for a rookie to pull that off in the fourth quarter of a crucial second-round playoff game is doubly impressive.