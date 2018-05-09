Jazz vs. Rockets: Donovan Mitchell helped off court in Game 5 after suffering apparent leg injury

Donovan Mitchell was spectacular in the third quarter of the Utah Jazz's Game 5 matchup with the Houston Rockets, dropping 22 points in the frame. But unfortunately, he was injured a short time later. Midway into the fourth quarter, Mitchell tried to drive past James Harden and collided with the Rockets guard.

James Harden picks Donovan Mitchell and converts the breakaway dunk. pic.twitter.com/NH1S2wqYax — RealGM (@RealGM) May 9, 2018

Harden knocked the ball away, and as Mitchell tried to turn to run back on defense, he came up hobbled. Unable to walk off the court under his own power, Mitchell had to be helped to the Jazz locker room. It's not clear exactly what is wrong with Mitchell, but he is apparently dealing with a left leg injury according to the TV broadcast.

When Mitchell went down, the Jazz were down by just five points, and were right in the game. And they kept fighting, even getting the deficit down to just one point with over four minutes to play. But without Mitchell, the Jazz ran out of firepower. They only scored six points over the final 4:34, two of which were on a Rudy Gobert dunk in the closing seconds after the game had already been decided.

It was an unfortunate end to what had been a phenomenal rookie season for Mitchell. Hopefully, the injury will turn out not to be anything serious, and he'll be able to keep working on his already impressive game over the summer.