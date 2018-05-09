Jazz vs. Rockets: Donovan Mitchell helped off court in Game 5 after suffering foot injury
Mitchell collided with James Harden, and had to be helped off the court
Donovan Mitchell was spectacular in the third quarter of the Utah Jazz's Game 5 matchup with the Houston Rockets, dropping 22 points in the frame. But unfortunately, he was injured a short time later. Midway into the fourth quarter, Mitchell tried to drive past James Harden and collided with the Rockets guard.
Harden knocked the ball away, and as Mitchell tried to turn to run back on defense, he came up hobbled. Unable to walk off the court under his own power, Mitchell had to be helped to the Jazz locker room. After the game, the Jazz announced that it was foot injury to Mitchell, similar to the one he suffered in Game 1 against the Thunder. He underwent X-rays, which were negative, and the Jazz reportedly don't believe the problem is serious, but they'll do further tests back in Salt Lake City.
When Mitchell went down, the Jazz were down by just five points, and were right in the game. And they kept fighting, even getting the deficit down to just one point with over four minutes to play. But without Mitchell, the Jazz ran out of firepower. They only scored six points over the final 4:34, two of which were on a Rudy Gobert dunk in the closing seconds after the game had already been decided.
It was an unfortunate end to what had been a phenomenal rookie season for Mitchell.
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's playoff action
-
Rockets eliminate Jazz: Takeaways
CP3 went for 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the win
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Brad Stevens says he will need to see how Larkin's shoulder responds on game day
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
The Rockets advance to their second conference finals since 2015
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The second round is underway, and we've got the scores from every single game
-
Mitchell drops 22 in spectacular third
Mitchell, who drives past James Harden to get into the lane, scores 22 points in a wild t...