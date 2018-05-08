Jazz vs. Rockets: Donovan Mitchell walks back complaints about James Harden benefiting from officiating

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz have had a rough go of it in the second round of the playoffs against the Rockets. James Harden has drawn a lot of fouls with his physical, ticky-tack style of play that's meant to earn trips to the free-throw line. That style of play can obviously be frustrating for teams and players involved in containing Harden.

How frustrating was it for Mitchell? After a Game 4 loss that put the Jazz down 3-1, he was heard criticizing Harden's MVP status due to his style of play.

Donovan Mitchell walking into the locker room after the Jazz’ Game 4 loss to Houston: “If that’s what he needs to win the MVP, so be it.” #HOUatUTA — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) May 7, 2018

On Tuesday, Mitchell apologized for his comments about Harden's game. He also said that he considers Harden to be the MVP this season. Via ESPN:

"Obviously he's the MVP. There's no doubt about that," Mitchell said. "I'm pretty sure we've all said things in the heat of the moment when you get upset. It was more so just about myself. You try so hard to fight back and what we did. I'm definitely upset that it came out that way, but you can't do anything about it. I understand that there are cameras everywhere. I'm getting used to that. But like I said, he is the MVP, rightfully so."

As a rookie, Mitchell dealt with an MVP-caliber player like Russell Westbrook in the opening round, but he's never met a match quite like Harden, especially when it comes to The Beard's veteran shrewdness on the court, in the playoffs. A lot of this is still very new for the rook. The experience Harden has when it comes to drawing fouls is something he'll have to overcome. There will be moments of frustration while he gets over that hump.