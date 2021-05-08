Who's Playing

Houston @ Utah

Current Records: Houston 16-51; Utah 49-18

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets will face off at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Vivint Smart Home Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Utah and Houston will really light up the scoreboard Saturday.

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, winning 127-120. Utah's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was on fire, shooting 8-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 48 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, falling 141-133. Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards along with seven dimes, and Khyri Thomas, who had 16 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Olynyk has had at least ten rebounds.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's victory lifted them to 49-18 while Houston's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 16-51. Allowing an average of 116.04 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Utah.