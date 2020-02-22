Jazz vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jazz vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Utah
Current Records: Houston 35-20; Utah 36-19
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are on the road again Saturday and play against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Houston has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Everything went Houston's way against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday as they made off with a 135-105 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-50. It was another big night for the Rockets' shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, falling 113-104. The Jazz didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The top scorers for them were center Rudy Gobert (18 points) and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (18 points). That makes it 23 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.
Houston's victory brought them up to 35-20 while Utah's defeat pulled them down to 36-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.5. Utah has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 235
Series History
Houston have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Utah.
- Feb 09, 2020 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 113
- Jan 27, 2020 - Houston 126 vs. Utah 117
- Apr 24, 2019 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 22, 2019 - Utah 107 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 20, 2019 - Houston 104 vs. Utah 101
- Apr 17, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 14, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Utah 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 06, 2018 - Utah 118 vs. Houston 91
- Oct 24, 2018 - Utah 100 vs. Houston 89
- May 08, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 102
- May 06, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 87
- May 04, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Utah 92
- May 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Houston 108
- Apr 29, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Utah 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 18, 2017 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 07, 2017 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Utah 110
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah 115 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Utah 120 vs. Houston 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 23, 2016 - Utah 89 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 23, 2016 - Utah 117 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 07, 2016 - Houston 103 vs. Utah 94
- Jan 04, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Utah 91
