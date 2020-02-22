Jazz vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Utah

Current Records: Houston 35-20; Utah 36-19

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are on the road again Saturday and play against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Houston has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Everything went Houston's way against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday as they made off with a 135-105 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-50. It was another big night for the Rockets' shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, falling 113-104. The Jazz didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The top scorers for them were center Rudy Gobert (18 points) and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (18 points). That makes it 23 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.

Houston's victory brought them up to 35-20 while Utah's defeat pulled them down to 36-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.5. Utah has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 235

Series History

Houston have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Utah.