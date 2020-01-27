Jazz vs. Rockets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Houston @ Utah

Current Records: Houston 28-17; Utah 32-13

What to Know

Tonight, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.27 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will need to watch out since the Rockets have now posted big point totals in their last 45 contests.

Houston came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, falling 117-110. The losing side was boosted by point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 32 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 112-107 win. It was another big night for center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 17 boards along with five blocks. That's nine consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.

Houston beat Utah 100-93 when the two teams previously met in April of last year. The Rockets' victory shoved the Jazz out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Houston have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Utah.