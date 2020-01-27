Jazz vs. Rockets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Jazz vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Utah
Current Records: Houston 28-17; Utah 32-13
What to Know
Tonight, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.27 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will need to watch out since the Rockets have now posted big point totals in their last 45 contests.
Houston came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, falling 117-110. The losing side was boosted by point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 32 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 112-107 win. It was another big night for center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 17 boards along with five blocks. That's nine consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.
Houston beat Utah 100-93 when the two teams previously met in April of last year. The Rockets' victory shoved the Jazz out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Utah.
- Apr 24, 2019 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 22, 2019 - Utah 107 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 20, 2019 - Houston 104 vs. Utah 101
- Apr 17, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 14, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Utah 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 06, 2018 - Utah 118 vs. Houston 91
- Oct 24, 2018 - Utah 100 vs. Houston 89
- May 08, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 102
- May 06, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 87
- May 04, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Utah 92
- May 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Houston 108
- Apr 29, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Utah 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 18, 2017 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 07, 2017 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Utah 110
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah 115 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Utah 120 vs. Houston 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 23, 2016 - Utah 89 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 23, 2016 - Utah 117 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 07, 2016 - Houston 103 vs. Utah 94
- Jan 04, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Utah 91
