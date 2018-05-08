Jazz vs. Rockets odds: Expert on 10-3 roll locks in 2018 NBA playoffs Game 5 picks

The Houston Rockets return to the friendly confines of the Toyota Center on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET with a chance to close out their 2018 NBA playoffs series against the Utah Jazz. The Rockets are 12-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 207.5.

For optimal analysis on Game 5, look no further than SportsLine NBA analyst Galin Dragiev. The veteran handicapper was SportsLine's most profitable analyst during the regular season, netting $100 bettors nearly $2,000 in profit.

He also has been zeroed in on the tendencies of these teams, posting a 10-3 record on against the spread picks when the Jazz or Rockets are involved.

And he nailed Game 4 of this NBA playoffs series. Dragiev advised SportsLine members to again lay the points with the road team, and those who followed were rewarded as the Rockets posted a 100-87 victory.

Now, Dragiev has released his against the spread pick for Game 5. You can see it at SportsLine.

He knows the Rockets used a familiar formula in Game 3, using an early barrage of offense to build an insurmountable lead on their way to a 113-92 win that wasn't as close as the score indicated.

Utah showed renewed intensity on the defensive end in Game 4, but it wasn't enough to stop a flurry of mid-range jumpers from Chris Paul and driving scores from James Harden. The Houston duo combined for 51 points.

But perhaps the biggest difference came from the best defensive showing by the Rockets in recent memory. They held Utah to 38.6 percent field-goal shooting, and most of Clint Capela's six blocked shots came in the fourth quarter to stem numerous Jazz rallies. Capela also had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Will the Jazz show resilience and grit, or will the Rockets finish off the series with a third straight blowout and cover? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Jazz-Rockets you should back on Tuesday from a seasoned handicapper who has hit 77 percent of his recent picks involving these teams.