The Houston Rockets will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Houston is 10-28 overall and 6-12 at home, while Utah is 19-21 overall and 7-14 on the road. These teams had a home-and-home two-game set in late October with each squad winning on their home court.

Utah is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.5.

Rockets vs. Jazz spread: Rockets +6.5

Rockets vs. Jazz over/under: 230.5 points

Rockets vs. Jazz money line: Houston +215, Utah -267

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 119-108 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Houston was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points.

Houston has now lost five in a row and 10 of their last 11. The team is hitting just 30.7% of its 3-pointers over this 11-game stretch, while opponents are draining nearly 36% from beyond the arc. The league average is 35.7% but none of the Rockets' top six players in terms of minutes played have reached that mark this season.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah lost a heartbreaker to the Sacramento Kings when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for Utah as it fell 117-115 to Sacramento. The Jazz' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds, and point guard Mike Conley, who had 18 points and seven assists.

Markkanen is having a breakout year in his sixth season and is poised to possibly make his first All-Star Game. He's averaging 23.9 points per game after putting up just 14.8 PPG last season with the Cavaliers. Utah is 6-3 when he scores at least 30 points but the Jazz are also 0-6 when he scores 15 or fewer points. Guard Collin Sexton, who came over with Markkanen in a trade with Cleveland during the offseason, is out tonight with a hamstring injury.

