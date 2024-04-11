The Houston Rockets (39-40) will open their final three-game road trip of the season when they face the Utah Jazz (29-50) on Thursday night. Houston snapped a five-game losing streak with a 118-106 win over Orlando in its home finale on Tuesday. Utah has lost 13 consecutive games, including a 111-95 setback against Denver on Tuesday. This is the final home game of the season for the Jazz, who have the league's longest active losing skid.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Houston is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is 228 points.

Jazz vs. Rockets spread: Jazz +10.5

Jazz vs. Rockets over/under: 228 points

Jazz vs. Rockets money line: Jazz: +381, Rockets: -500

Why the Jazz can cover

This is Utah's final opportunity to win a home game this season, and there is not a motivational mismatch in this contest due to both teams being eliminated from playoff contention. The Jazz narrowly failed to cover the spread as 15-point underdogs in their 111-95 loss to Denver on Tuesday, despite getting double-doubles from Omer Yurtseven and Luka Samanic. Shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker scored a team-high 24 points off the bench, shooting 10 of 23 from the floor.

Yurtseven and Samanic are among a group of younger players who are getting significant playing time due to various injuries ahead of them on the depth chart as Utah will be without its top four scorers. Houston is just 1-5 in its last six games and was recently eliminated from the playoffs, leaving the Rockets without as much motivation as they had when they faced Utah at the end of March. They have also only covered the spread twice in their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston has a chance to sweep the season series after winning all three games this calendar year. The Rockets beat Utah on the road on March 29 after cruising to a 147-119 win the week prior to go along with a 127-126 win on Jan. 20. They have covered the spread in six of their last eight road games in Salt Lake City.

The Rockets snapped out of their losing patch with a 118-106 win over Orlando on Tuesday, as veteran guard Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 37 points on six 3-pointers. Jabari Smith added 23 points as Houston avenged a blowout loss to the Magic from October. The Jazz have only covered the spread twice in their last 10 games. See which team to pick here.

