The Houston Rockets will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-43 overall and 7-21 at home, while Utah is 43-15 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season on March 12, 114-99.

Utah is favored by 11-points in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5.

Rockets vs. Jazz spread: Rockets +11

Rockets vs. Jazz over-under: 225.5 points

Rockets vs. Jazz money line: Utah -700, Houston +500

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston was battered by Miami on Monday, 113-91. The Rockets were outscored 59-36 in the second half. Houston has the worst record in the NBA. The Rockets have lost six of their last seven games. Christian Wood led Houston with 18 points on Monday.

Houston has only been able to knock down 44.2 percent of its shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. John Wall was added to Wednesday's injury report with a migraine. Eric Gordon (groin), Danuel House Jr. (ankle) and Sterling Brown (facial lacerations) are out for Houston.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Monday in a 111-97 victory. Joe Ingles led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five assists. Utah has a 1.5 game lead for the top seed in the Western Conference. The Jazz have won five of their past seven games.

The Jazz are averaging 117.5 points over their last 10 games. Utah's defense has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.6, which is second in the league. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) remains out and may be re-evaluated in a few days.

How to make Rockets vs. Jazz picks

