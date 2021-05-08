The Houston Rockets will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 49-18 overall and 30-4 at home, while the Rockets are 16-51 overall and 8-24 on the road. The Jazz have the best record in the NBA and the Rockets have the worst record in the league.

Utah is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Rockets vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Rockets spread: Jazz -14.5

Jazz vs. Rockets over-under: 227 points

Jazz vs. Rockets money line: Utah -1600, Houston +900



What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah netted a 127-120 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday and clinched the Northwest Division title. Bojan Bogdanovic shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with a career-high 48 points and eight rebounds. He shot 15 of 23 overall from the field. The Jazz have a one-game lead over the Suns for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Utah has won four consecutive games.

Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and eight assists on Friday. The Jazz have won the first two meetings with the Rockets this season. Mike Conley (hamstring) missed Friday's game. On Friday, it was reported that Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will miss another week.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston's latest loss was to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, 141-133. The Rockets have lost four consecutive gams and 19 of their last 22. Houston had only eight available players on Friday. Kenyon Martin Jr. led Houston with 26 points, and Kelly Olynyk double-doubled on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

D.J. Augustin played for the first time since April 12 and had 17 points on Friday. Christian Wood (ankle), Jae'Sean Tate (knee), Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) and Avery Bradley (personal) are listed as day-to-day.

How to make Rockets vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Rockets spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.