Two teams with vastly different starts to the 2022-23 NBA season will square off on Monday as the Utah Jazz (3-0) visit the Houston Rockets (0-3). Utah, which overhauled its roster in the offseason, is one of four undefeated teams left standing while the Rockets are one of six winless squads. The Jazz won three of four meetings between the teams last season.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Rockets vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Rockets spread: Jazz -1.5

Jazz vs. Rockets over/under: 231.5 points

Jazz vs. Rockets money line: Utah -125, Houston +105

Why the Jazz can cover



Utah traded away its two best players in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, as well as fellow starters Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale, but the Jazz still have the league's best scoring offense in the early part of the season. Utah leads the NBA with 125.7 points per game as it is more perimeter-based than last season. Utah has both made and attempted the most three-pointers, with Kelly Olynyk knocking down 75% of his attempts thus far.

Olynyk is one of six Jazz players averaging in double figures, with fellow newcomer Lauri Markkanen leading the team with 24 PPG. Rookie Walker Kessler has partly filled the role of the departed Gobert as he's averaging 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in just over 21 minutes per game.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston has one of the most talented young backcourts in the NBA with Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. They are each averaging at least 19 PPG and both are shooting over 45% from beyond the arc. The Rockets young core added Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he's coming off his first career double-double with 13 points, 11 boards and two blocks on Saturday versus Milwaukee.

Houston ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounds and they should have the edge on the glass over a Jazz team missing center Udoka Azubuike (ankle). The Jazz also are careless with the ball, ranking 25th in the NBA in turnovers, while Houston protects the ball better and ranks in the top half of the league in the stat. Additionally, Houston will have home-court advantage and the confidence that it can upset the Jazz after doing so last season against a much stronger Utah squad.

