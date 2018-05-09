Jazz vs. Rockets: Watch Donovan Mitchell convert acrobatic and-one during 22-point third quarter in Game 5
Mitchell, who drives past James Harden to get into the lane, scores 22 points in a wild third
There's a reason Donovan Mitchell is right there in the Rookie of the Year conversation. The dynamic Jazz rookie had himself an amazing third quarter in Game 5, dropping 22 points while outscoring the entire Rockets by one point. Among the eight converted shots was one especially incredible play where Mitchell added another sweet play to his highlight reel.
In the middle of the third quarter of Game 5 against the Houston Rockets, the Utah Jazz rookie stared down James Harden on the wing. After a few slick dribbling moves, Mitchell got past Harden and drove into the lane. But there he was met by Nene. It turned out not to be a problem, however, as Mitchell flipped up a little lefty underhand shot while getting fouled on the play.
It was a nice play just to draw the foul, but it became a true highlight as the ball bounced off the glass, rattled around in the rim, then nearly settled on the back of the rim before dropping through the net.
He's shown as much earlier in this series when he threw down a ridiculous putback dunk. And now this shot, which was a great example of Mitchell's shiftiness with the dribble, and his ability to get into the paint to create for himself. And more than that, it's a pretty cool play to watch.
