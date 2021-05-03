Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: San Antonio 31-32; Utah 46-18

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET May 3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah should still be riding high after a win, while the Spurs will be looking to right the ship.

San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 113-111. Despite the defeat, San Antonio got a solid performance out of center Gorgui Dieng, who had 17 points.

Speaking of close games: Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday, sneaking past 106-102. Utah's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 21-8-1 ATS in away games but only 35-27-1 all in all.

San Antonio suffered a grim 130-109 defeat to the Jazz in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can San Antonio avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Utah.