Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Utah
Current Records: San Antonio 31-32; Utah 46-18
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET May 3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah should still be riding high after a win, while the Spurs will be looking to right the ship.
San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 113-111. Despite the defeat, San Antonio got a solid performance out of center Gorgui Dieng, who had 17 points.
Speaking of close games: Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday, sneaking past 106-102. Utah's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 21-8-1 ATS in away games but only 35-27-1 all in all.
San Antonio suffered a grim 130-109 defeat to the Jazz in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can San Antonio avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Utah.
- Jan 03, 2021 - Utah 130 vs. San Antonio 109
- Aug 13, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. San Antonio 112
- Aug 07, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Utah 111
- Feb 21, 2020 - San Antonio 113 vs. Utah 104
- Jan 29, 2020 - San Antonio 127 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 09, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 04, 2018 - Utah 139 vs. San Antonio 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 12, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 03, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. San Antonio 111
- Dec 21, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. San Antonio 89
- Apr 12, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 02, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Utah 103
- Nov 04, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 01, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 05, 2016 - San Antonio 88 vs. Utah 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Utah 78
- Jan 06, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 14, 2015 - San Antonio 118 vs. Utah 81