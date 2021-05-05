Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Utah
Current Records: San Antonio 31-33; Utah 47-18
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET May 5 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Utah captured a comfortable 110-99 victory. Their center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while San Antonio has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Utah's win lifted them to 47-18 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 31-33. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Utah.
- May 03, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 03, 2021 - Utah 130 vs. San Antonio 109
- Aug 13, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. San Antonio 112
- Aug 07, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Utah 111
- Feb 21, 2020 - San Antonio 113 vs. Utah 104
- Jan 29, 2020 - San Antonio 127 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 09, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 04, 2018 - Utah 139 vs. San Antonio 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 12, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 03, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. San Antonio 111
- Dec 21, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. San Antonio 89
- Apr 12, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 02, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Utah 103
- Nov 04, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 01, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 05, 2016 - San Antonio 88 vs. Utah 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Utah 78
- Jan 06, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 14, 2015 - San Antonio 118 vs. Utah 81