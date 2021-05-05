Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: San Antonio 31-33; Utah 47-18

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET May 5 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Utah captured a comfortable 110-99 victory. Their center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while San Antonio has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Utah's win lifted them to 47-18 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 31-33. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Utah.