Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: San Antonio 31-32; Utah 46-18

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET May 3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 113-111. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of center Gorgui Dieng, who had 17 points.

Speaking of close games: Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday, sneaking past 106-102. Utah's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 34 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 21-8-1 ATS in away games but only 35-27-1 all in all.

The Spurs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 130-109 punch to the gut against the Jazz in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can San Antonio avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Utah.

Jan 03, 2021 - Utah 130 vs. San Antonio 109

Aug 13, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. San Antonio 112

Aug 07, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Utah 111

Feb 21, 2020 - San Antonio 113 vs. Utah 104

Jan 29, 2020 - San Antonio 127 vs. Utah 120

Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. San Antonio 105

Dec 09, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Utah 97

Dec 04, 2018 - Utah 139 vs. San Antonio 105

Mar 23, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Utah 120

Feb 12, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 99

Feb 03, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. San Antonio 111

Dec 21, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. San Antonio 89

Apr 12, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 97

Apr 02, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Utah 103

Nov 04, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Utah 86

Nov 01, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. San Antonio 91

Apr 05, 2016 - San Antonio 88 vs. Utah 86

Feb 25, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Utah 78

Jan 06, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Utah 98

Dec 14, 2015 - San Antonio 118 vs. Utah 81

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for San Antonio