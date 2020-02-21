Jazz vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: San Antonio 23-31; Utah 36-18

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. If the game is anything like the Spurs' 127-120 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 last week. San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray looked sharp as he had 25 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Miami Heat last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Jazz wrapped it up with a 116-101 victory at home. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 26 points in addition to five boards.

Their wins bumped the Spurs to 23-31 and Utah to 36-18. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 16 games against Utah.