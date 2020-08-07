Watch Now: NBA Recap: Bubble Gives Suns New Life ( 1:11 )

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 1 p.m. ET Friday at HP Field House in Orlando. The Jazz currently are tied for the fourth playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Spurs are two games behind the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. San Antonio is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss.

The Jazz are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven meetings with the Spurs. San Antonio is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games as an underdog. Utah is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Jazz vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 54-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $1,900 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Jazz spread: Spurs +7.5

Spurs vs. Jazz over-under: 227 points

Spurs vs. Jazz money line: San Antonio 115, Utah -135

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 124-115 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Joe Ingles had 25 points and Mike Conley added 23. The Jazz scored 14 of the game's 17 points to move out to an 11-point lead with 2:51 left.

The Jazz have split their four games since the season resumed in the NBA bubble. Utah is 4-9-1 against the spread in its last 13 games overall.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 132-126 to the Denver Nuggets. Derrick White had 23 points and seven assists. Rudy Gay scored 24 points off the bench. The San Antonio reserves produced a season-best 70 points.

The Spurs are trying to make the postseason for the 23rd consecutive year. They are tied with the surging Suns for 10th place in the West and are 1.5 games behind ninth place Portland.

How to make Spurs vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.