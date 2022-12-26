The San Antonio Spurs (10-22) have allowed opponents to score 121.3 points per game over their last three contests and play host to a Utah Jazz (19-16) side that has averaged the fourth-most points per game this season on Monday. The Jazz are just 1-6 in their last seven road games but are coming off consecutive wins in their last two games at Detroit and against Washington. Monday will be the first matchup between the two teams this year, but the Spurs won two of the three games last season.

Tip-off from the AT&T Center is set for 8 p.m., where the Spurs are 5-12 this season. Utah is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Jazz spread: Spurs +4.5

Spurs vs. Jazz over/under: 235.5 points

Spurs vs. Jazz money line: San Antonio +158, Utah -190

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs and Magic were tied at halftime on Friday, at 61 points apiece, but Orlando pulled away in the second half for the 133-113 win. San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Tre Jones, who had 16 points and eight assists. Keldon Johnson finished as the high-scorer for the Spurs with 17 points, but he shot just 5-for-14 from the floor.

Overall, the Spurs have been shooting relatively well as a team, at 49.3% over their last three games. They hit half of their shots from beyond the 3-point line against Houston on December 19 but have only hit 31.8% of them over the two games since. Meanwhile, their opponents in those games, the Pelicans and Magic, shot a combined 52.8% from the field and 45.5% from three.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards last Thursday, 120-112. Much of Utah's success was thanks to shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 25 points, and Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards. Beasley's performance was his sixth 20-point game of the season, and he also finished with four steals.

When Utah is at its best, it is one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the league. This season, the Jazz have taken (39.8) and made (14.8) the fifth-most 3-pointers in the NBA. Center Kelly Olynyk has been one of the team's top shooters from downtown (43%), but he's due to miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury.

