The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 31-31 overall and 20-12 at home, while San Antonio is 14-47 overall and 5-26 on the road. This will be the third meeting of the season between these two franchises and the two teams have each won once.

The Jazz have a 34-28 record against the spread on the season while San Antonio is 24-37 against the number. For Tuesday, Utah is favored by 10 points in the latest Jazz vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 236.

Jazz vs. Spurs spread: Jazz -10

Jazz vs. Spurs over/under: 236 points

Jazz vs. Spurs money line: Utah -480, San Antonio +360

What to know about the Utah Jazz

The Jazz strolled past San Antonio with points to spare, taking the game 118-102. Utah can attribute much of its success to small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 27 points, and point guard Kris Dunn, who had 15 points and eight assists along with seven boards.

Markkanen is looking like the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2022-23. He is coming off his first NBA All-Star appearance and is averaging 25.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3% from the floor and 40.8% from the 3-point line. And the Jazz need him to continue coming up big after trading away Mike Conley and with Jordan Clarkson (thumb) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) out on Tuesday.

What to know about the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio struggled to shoot the ball in the loss to Utah on Saturday, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 9 for 34 from the 3-point line. Jeremy Sochan did have a strong performance in the loss, scoring 22 points and pulling down six rebounds. And while the tanking Spurs have lost 16 in a row, there is some room for confidence against Utah.

The Spurs grabbed a 126-122 win over the Jazz on Dec. 26 as 4.5-point home underdogs. San Antonio had seven players reach double-figures in scoring on that night and shot 55.2% from the floor as a team. The bench provided 48 points in that contest and they'll need another big performance on the road on Tuesday night. Starting point guard Tre Jones (foot) is questionable to play, while Devin Vassell (knee) remains out.

