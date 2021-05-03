The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 46-18 overall and 27-4 at home, while the Spurs are 31-32 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 3, 130-109.

Utah is favored by seven points in the latest Jazz vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.

Jazz vs. Spurs spread: Jazz -7

Jazz vs. Spurs over-under: 221 points

Jazz vs. Spurs money line: Utah -300, San Antonio +250

What you need to know about the Jazz

On Saturday, the Jazz outlasted the Toronto Raptors, 106-102. Bojan Bogdanovic shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points. The Jazz are tied with the Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference. Utah has won two of its past three games.

The Jazz are averaging 16.9 three-pointers per game, which leads the league and is on pace for an NBA record. Mike Conley (hamstring) will remain out on Monday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) may be re-evaluated by the weekend. He last played on April 16.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The short-handed Spurs lost in overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, 113-111. The Sixers won on a tip-in as time expired. Gorgui Dieng had 17 points. Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl were rested.

The Spurs have a 2.5-game lead for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. They have lost three consecutive games.

