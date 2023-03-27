Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Utah
Current Records: Phoenix 39-35; Utah 35-39
What to Know
The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.82 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Phoenix should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Jazz will be looking to get back in the win column.
Utah came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 121-113. Small forward Simone Fontecchio just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Phoenix's strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. Phoenix was the clear victor by a 125-105 margin over Philadelphia. Center Bismack Biyombo was the offensive standout of the game for the Suns, posting a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five blocks.
The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 23-8 against the spread when expected to lose.
In the teams' previous meeting last November, Utah and Phoenix were neck-and-neck, but Utah came up empty-handed after a 113-112 loss. Can Utah avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 26, 2022 - Phoenix 113 vs. Utah 112
- Nov 18, 2022 - Utah 134 vs. Phoenix 133
- Apr 08, 2022 - Phoenix 111 vs. Utah 105
- Feb 27, 2022 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 26, 2022 - Phoenix 105 vs. Utah 97
- Jan 24, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. Utah 109
- Apr 30, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 07, 2021 - Phoenix 117 vs. Utah 113
- Dec 31, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Utah 95
- Feb 24, 2020 - Phoenix 131 vs. Utah 111
- Oct 28, 2019 - Utah 96 vs. Phoenix 95
- Apr 03, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 25, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Phoenix 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 15, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Feb 14, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 02, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Phoenix 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 16, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 31, 2016 - Utah 91 vs. Phoenix 86
- Dec 06, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2016 - Utah 101 vs. Phoenix 86
- Mar 17, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Phoenix 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 21, 2015 - Utah 110 vs. Phoenix 89