Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Utah

Current Records: Phoenix 39-35; Utah 35-39

What to Know

The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.82 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Phoenix should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Jazz will be looking to get back in the win column.

Utah came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 121-113. Small forward Simone Fontecchio just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Phoenix's strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. Phoenix was the clear victor by a 125-105 margin over Philadelphia. Center Bismack Biyombo was the offensive standout of the game for the Suns, posting a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five blocks.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 23-8 against the spread when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting last November, Utah and Phoenix were neck-and-neck, but Utah came up empty-handed after a 113-112 loss. Can Utah avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.